Baltic Pipe gas link work resumes but faces 3-month delay

COPENHAGEN: Construction work on Baltic Pipe, a pipeline connecting Poland with Norwegian gas fields via the Baltic Sea and Denmark, will resume after a temporary halt was announced earlier this month, Danish grid operator Energinet said on Saturday.

Yet two areas of the pipeline’s construction still await further regulatory approval and completion of the project could be delayed by three months, the company added.

The suspension had followed the rescinding of an environmental permit by a Danish public appeals committee due to concerns over the pipeline’s impact on protected mice and bat species.

“The Danish Environmental Protection Agency has now stated that it has no objections to Energinets’ plans to resume construction on parts of the project,” Energinet said in a statement.