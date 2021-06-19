World
Erdogan congraulates Iran's Raisi for election win
- "Stating my belief that cooperation between our two countries will strengthen during your presidency, I am ready to work together with you," Erdogan said.
19 Jun 2021
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in Iran's presidential election on Saturday, saying he believed cooperation between the two neighbours would strengthen during Raisi's term.
Raisi, a judge under US sanctions over alleged human rights abuses, secured a landslide victory on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.
"Stating my belief that cooperation between our two countries will strengthen during your presidency, I am ready to work together with you," Erdogan said in a letter sent to Raisi.
Erdogan added that he was looking forward to visiting Iran after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Absolutely not, says PM to allowing US bases in Pakistan post Afghanistan withdrawal
Erdogan congraulates Iran's Raisi for election win
Amid shortage, Sindh decides to close vaccination centres on Sunday
World Bank approves $442m for Pakistan’s water and sanitation services
Govt defends overall approach to economy
Lucky Motor Corp issues safety warning to Pakistan's Kia Sportage owners
Niger plans to establish SEZ for Pakistan
Pakistan reports 991 cases, 27 deaths in 24 hours
18 entities: Bottlenecks delaying privatisation
Concealment of income tax: IR officers’ powers to arrest any person withdrawn
Rs1.118trn KP budget too prioritises development
Global displacement doubles in a decade: UN
Read more stories
Comments