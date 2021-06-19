Erdogan congraulates Iran's Raisi for election win

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in Iran's presidential election on Saturday, saying he believed cooperation between the two neighbours would strengthen during Raisi's term.

Raisi, a judge under US sanctions over alleged human rights abuses, secured a landslide victory on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.

"Stating my belief that cooperation between our two countries will strengthen during your presidency, I am ready to work together with you," Erdogan said in a letter sent to Raisi.

Erdogan added that he was looking forward to visiting Iran after the COVID-19 pandemic.