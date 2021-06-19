World
UAE congratulates Iran's Raisi for election victory
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in Iran's presidential election on Saturday.
"We wish for the Islamic Republic, and for our bilateral relations, stability, continuity and prosperity," Vice-President and de facto Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a statement tweeted by Dubai's media office.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed also sent a message of congratulations, state news agency WAM reported.
