World
Voting ends in Iran's presidential election
- "The election officially ended at 2:00 am (2130 GMT Friday)," election committee spokesman Esmail Mousavi was quoted as saying, after a two-hour extension.
19 Jun 2021
TEHRAN: Polling stations in Iran's presidential election closed early Saturday after around nineteen hours of voting, the official IRNA state news agency reported.
"The election officially ended at 2:00 am (2130 GMT Friday)," election committee spokesman Esmail Mousavi was quoted as saying, after a two-hour extension.
Govt defends its overall approach to economy
Voting ends in Iran's presidential election
Rs1.118trn KP budget too prioritises development
18 entities: Bottlenecks delaying privatisation
Global displacement doubles in a decade: UN
Concealment of income tax: IR officers’ powers to arrest any person withdrawn
Bilawal comes down on govt too hard
July-May FDI down 28pc YoY
90-day DFC launched: PSX introduces new futures eligibility criteria
Country heading for fuel crisis?
Balochistan unveils Rs584bn budget; opposition stages protest outside PA building
Vaccine payments: Tarin directs EAD to negotiate credit lines
Read more stories
Comments