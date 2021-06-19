ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Many countries forced to suspend vaccine programme: WHO

AFP 19 Jun 2021

GENEVA: A “huge number” of poorer countries have had to suspend their coronavirus vaccination programmes due to a lack of doses, the World Health Organization said Friday.

The shortages often mean people who have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine have to wait too long before they can get their second jab.

“We have a huge number of countries that have had to suspend their rollout of their second doses of vaccine,” said Bruce Aylward, the WHO’s frontman for the international Covax scheme which provides vaccine doses to poorer countries.

“If I remember correctly, it’s over 30 or 40 countries that could have been targeted for second doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, for example, who will not be able to do that,” Aylward added.

The countries affected by this problem are spread throughout the Indian subcontinent, sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, the WHO expert said.

Countries around India, like Nepal and Sri Lanka, have been “particularly hit hard” and face “a severe wave of disease”, he added.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), producing AstraZeneca doses, was supposed to be the backbone of Covax’s supply chain — but India restricted exports to combat its own devastating coronavirus surge.

WHO World Health Organization AstraZeneca COVAX COVID19 Bruce Aylward coronavirus vaccination programmes

Many countries forced to suspend vaccine programme: WHO

Rs1.118trn KP budget too prioritises development

18 entities: Bottlenecks delaying privatisation

Global displacement doubles in a decade: UN

Concealment of income tax: IR officers’ powers to arrest any person withdrawn

Bilawal comes down on govt too hard

July-May FDI down 28pc YoY

90-day DFC launched: PSX introduces new futures eligibility criteria

Country heading for fuel crisis?

Balochistan unveils Rs584bn budget; opposition stages protest outside PA building

Vaccine payments: Tarin directs EAD to negotiate credit lines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.