ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

No legislation will be withdrawn: Awan

Recorder Report 19 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan here on Friday said the government was not withdrawing any legislation.

Dispelling the impression of withdrawing legislation given after the Thursday’s meeting of the Opposition and the government, Dr Babar Awan clarified that the legislation done in the Parliament was valid, lawful and constitutional and would not be withdrawn. “All the bills have been passed as per law despite the efforts by the Opposition to derail the process. The bills have been referred to the Senate of Pakistan and the relevant committees,” he said while addressing a news conference, along with State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib.

The Advisor said the Parliament of Pakistan had passed 12 bills in one day and 21 legislative instruments the other day pending with different committees since two to three years which he termed as historic. Three bills which have been passed are very important for the nation among which the one is related to ensure safety and protection of women in response to the demand emerged after Motorway incident and the other is related to giving right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis, in compliance with the four different orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding electoral reforms and giving right of vote to overseas Pakistanis, he said.

Criticizing the non-parliamentary behaviour of the Opposition, he said, “This is the first ever Opposition which has boycotted the office of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker and the parliamentary committees, closing the doors for dialogue.”

The Opposition has trampled the sanctity of the prestigious institution of Parliament which was meant for legislating for the downtrodden segments of society empowering them, Dr Babar Awan said.

The government had always shown seriousness over bringing of transparency in election through using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) however the Opposition parties, who wanted status quo to persist, were not in favour of EVM, he said.

He said those who had managed thousands of fake votes in their constituencies were feared of their failure in case of transparent election. “Election is the matter of nation in terms of determining their future not a political party or the government,” he added. Dr Babar Awan surprisingly said the Opposition parties objecting and boycotting the bills neither read those bills nor suggested any single amendment.

He said the government would play its vibrant role in the committee to be formed for addressing the issues of violating ethics and parliamentary traditions in the Parliament and opposing legislation. “Whenever any deadlock appears, the government always steps forward and resolves issues,” the Advisor said, adding since the government led by Imran Khan came into the power, the institutions were getting strength.

Criticizing the Opposition leader’s stance that how the overseas Pakistanis can understand the issues of Pakistan, Dr Babar Awan said, “If Nawaz Sharif sitting abroad can address the nation and claim to understand the issues of Pakistan well, then overseas Pakistanis better also know the issues of the country.”

The government has always acknowledged the valuable contribution of overseas Pakistanis in terms of remittances and they must be given right to vote in elections, he stressed. He asked the Opposition leader to focus on supremacy of the Parliament for legislation

Dr Babar Awan said the opposition leader, instead of pursuing futile efforts for removal of the elected Prime Minister from his seat and the government through dragging institutions in the politics, should respect the sanctity of the Parliament and play constructive role. He said the government was ready to have dialogue with the opposition on all matters except NRO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Farrukh Habib Dr Babar Awan Advisor to the Prime Minister No legislation

No legislation will be withdrawn: Awan

Rs1.118trn KP budget too prioritises development

18 entities: Bottlenecks delaying privatisation

Global displacement doubles in a decade: UN

Concealment of income tax: IR officers’ powers to arrest any person withdrawn

Bilawal comes down on govt too hard

July-May FDI down 28pc YoY

90-day DFC launched: PSX introduces new futures eligibility criteria

Country heading for fuel crisis?

Balochistan unveils Rs584bn budget; opposition stages protest outside PA building

Vaccine payments: Tarin directs EAD to negotiate credit lines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.