ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 19 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (June 18, 2021).

=====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=====================================================================================
Member                           Company                        Turnover        Rates
Name                                                           of Shares
=====================================================================================
MRA Sec.                         Dewan Farooqe Motors            100,000         8.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        100,000         8.00
SAZ Capital                      Engro Fertilizers               150,000       163.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        150,000       163.00
Zillion Capital                  Frieslandcampins Engro           65,000        95.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         65,000        95.50
MRA Sec.                         Ghani Global Glass                2,000        25.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,000        25.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                  Mughal Iron & Steel             500,000        65.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        500,000        65.00
Darson Sec.                      NetSol Technologies                 500       176.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500       176.00
D.J.M. Sec.                      P. S. O.                         50,000       232.20
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000       232.20
Sherman Sec.                     Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.             20,000         6.47
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         20,000         6.47
Sherman Sec.                     Service Industries               45,000       610.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         45,000       610.00
SAZ Capital                      Silkbank Ltd.                 2,000,000         8.65
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      2,000,000         8.65
Ismail Iqbal Sec.                Sui Northern Gas              1,230,000        44.10
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      1,230,000        44.10
Aba Ali H. Sec.                  Systems Ltd.                    180,000       246.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        180,000       246.00
Next Capital                     TPL Corp Ltd.                 1,000,000        10.00
Topline Sec.                                                     100,000        13.03
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      1,100,000        10.28
Pearl Sec.                       TRG Pakistan Ltd.             2,703,500       165.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      2,703,500       165.50
Intermarket Sec.                 Unity Foods Limited               2,500        46.23
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,500        46.23
Khadim Ali S.                    Worldcall Telecom Ltd            22,000         4.21
Bukhari Sec.
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         22,000         4.21
=====================================================================================
                                 Total Turnover                8,170,500
=====================================================================================

