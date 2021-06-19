Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (June 18, 2021).
=====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=====================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=====================================================================================
MRA Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 100,000 8.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 8.00
SAZ Capital Engro Fertilizers 150,000 163.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 163.00
Zillion Capital Frieslandcampins Engro 65,000 95.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 95.50
MRA Sec. Ghani Global Glass 2,000 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 25.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 500,000 65.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 65.00
Darson Sec. NetSol Technologies 500 176.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 176.00
D.J.M. Sec. P. S. O. 50,000 232.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 232.20
Sherman Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 20,000 6.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 6.47
Sherman Sec. Service Industries 45,000 610.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 610.00
SAZ Capital Silkbank Ltd. 2,000,000 8.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 8.65
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Sui Northern Gas 1,230,000 44.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,230,000 44.10
Aba Ali H. Sec. Systems Ltd. 180,000 246.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 246.00
Next Capital TPL Corp Ltd. 1,000,000 10.00
Topline Sec. 100,000 13.03
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100,000 10.28
Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,703,500 165.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,703,500 165.50
Intermarket Sec. Unity Foods Limited 2,500 46.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 46.23
Khadim Ali S. Worldcall Telecom Ltd 22,000 4.21
Bukhari Sec.
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 4.21
=====================================================================================
Total Turnover 8,170,500
=====================================================================================
