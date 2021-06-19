KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (June 18, 2021).

===================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ===================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ===================================================================================== MRA Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 100,000 8.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 8.00 SAZ Capital Engro Fertilizers 150,000 163.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 163.00 Zillion Capital Frieslandcampins Engro 65,000 95.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 95.50 MRA Sec. Ghani Global Glass 2,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 25.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 500,000 65.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 65.00 Darson Sec. NetSol Technologies 500 176.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 176.00 D.J.M. Sec. P. S. O. 50,000 232.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 232.20 Sherman Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 20,000 6.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 6.47 Sherman Sec. Service Industries 45,000 610.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 610.00 SAZ Capital Silkbank Ltd. 2,000,000 8.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 8.65 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Sui Northern Gas 1,230,000 44.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,230,000 44.10 Aba Ali H. Sec. Systems Ltd. 180,000 246.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 246.00 Next Capital TPL Corp Ltd. 1,000,000 10.00 Topline Sec. 100,000 13.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100,000 10.28 Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,703,500 165.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,703,500 165.50 Intermarket Sec. Unity Foods Limited 2,500 46.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 46.23 Khadim Ali S. Worldcall Telecom Ltd 22,000 4.21 Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 4.21 ===================================================================================== Total Turnover 8,170,500 =====================================================================================

