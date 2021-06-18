World
Brazil registers 74,042 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 2,311 deaths
- In the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.
18 Jun 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil has reported 74,042 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 2,311 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
The South American country has now registered 17,702,630 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 496,004, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.
At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year
Brazil registers 74,042 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 2,311 deaths
Bilawal stresses on NFC Award, calls budget 'íllegal'
Online fund transfers: SBP deputy governor says banks now under price control
Zulfi Bukhari's resignation has not been accepted, says aviation minister
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestine
Shehbaz flays budget, calls it ‘fake’
Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report
Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB
Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy
Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach
Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th
Read more stories
Comments