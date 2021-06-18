ANL 31.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.19%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.52%)
AVN 93.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.07%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-8.6%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
JSCL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 43.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
PAEL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.21%)
POWER 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
PPL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (12.05%)
SNGP 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.59%)
TRG 163.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.45%)
UNITY 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.81 (-8.09%)
WTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.81%)
BR100 5,267 Decreased By ▼ -33.38 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By ▼ -309.38 (-1.12%)
KSE100 48,200 Decreased By ▼ -234.76 (-0.48%)
KSE30 19,428 Decreased By ▼ -92.18 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Despite divorce, Kim Kardashian says she is Kanye West's biggest fan

"Kanye will always be family."
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

Kim Kardashian said her ex-husband Kanye West is like family, despite their divorce, adding in a television show that she will always be his biggest fan.

Kardashian, 40, was speaking on a reunion show for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which broadcast its final episode last week after 14 years on the air.

Shortly after finishing shooting for the final season of the E! reality show, Kardashian filed for divorce in February from rapper West citing irreconcilable differences in their marriage of almost seven years. The couple agreed to share custody of their four children.

Asked about their relationship now, Kardashian said; “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much... I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

The beauty business billionaire last week posted a throwback picture of a young West on her Instagram account to mark the rapper’s 44th birthday.

Kardashian declined on the reunion show to go into detail about the breakdown of the marriage. “It wasn’t one specific thing. It was a general difference of opinions on a few things,” she said.

She denied recent rumors that she was now dating CNN host Van Jones or Colombian singer Maluma.

“I am not dating anyone, not Van Jones, not Maluma,” she said.

Despite divorce, Kim Kardashian says she is Kanye West's biggest fan

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters