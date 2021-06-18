ANL 31.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.45%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.52%)
AVN 93.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.07%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
DGKC 127.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.35%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.52%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.83%)
JSCL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 43.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.21%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.36%)
PTC 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (12.65%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.79%)
TRG 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.54%)
UNITY 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-7.88%)
WTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
BR100 5,267 Decreased By ▼ -33.48 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By ▼ -309.11 (-1.12%)
KSE100 48,189 Decreased By ▼ -246.12 (-0.51%)
KSE30 19,422 Decreased By ▼ -98.09 (-0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets mostly up as Fed rate forecasts ease inflation fears

  • And gold, a key go-to asset in times of high inflation, has also taken a hit, sinking more than five percent since Wednesday to a three-month low.
AFP 18 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Investors pushed most Asian markets higher Friday on easing concerns about runaway inflation and an overheating economy after the Federal Reserve officials brought forward their forecasts for hiking interest rates.

With the post-pandemic recovery well under way in most countries as vaccines roll out and containment measures are eased, the general mood across trading floors is positive and observers are predicting equities will continue the rally that started in April 2020.

The blockbuster growth enjoyed this year has been tempered by worries that a surge in buying spurred by pent-up demand for goods would combine with supply constraints and bottlenecks to send prices rocketing.

That, in turn, had raised concerns central banks would either have to tighten their ultra-loose monetary policies earlier than flagged or would move too slowly and let inflation run out of control, forcing them to hike rates at a sharper, quicker pace.

After Wednesday's Fed meeting, officials' "dot plot" forecast for rates showed they were now more likely to lift in 2023 -- a year earlier than first suggested -- soothing worries about runaway prices, for now. Some policymakers had projected lift-off as soon as 2022.

While higher borrowing costs make investing more costly, markets took the prospect of a hike largely in their stride, and Wall Street ended Thursday mixed.

Asia mostly rose, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul and Wellington in positive territory. Shanghai was flat, while Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were only slightly lower.

"What we are seeing here is an interpretation that economic growth is improving and inflation is accelerating; historically both of those are positive for areas like the Nasdaq, tech stocks and even small caps," Dave Mazza, of Direxion, said.

"Once we peel the onion a bit, what we are seeing in the data, all of this is generally positive for the economy."

The prospect of higher rates also sent the greenback rallying across the board and it maintained its strength Friday in Asia.

But that, in turn, has weighed on dollar-priced commodities, with oil taking a hit over the past two days while metals have tumbled from recent record or multi-month highs.

"There can be no doubt that the froth has well and truly been blown off many commodity markets," said National Australia Bank's Ray Attrill.

"Yet if the global (growth) reflation trade is still very much intact, it is hard to envisage that commodity prices overall are not going to remain strong as we go through the second half of 2021 and into 2022.

"Remember too, China will need a lot of commodities to service this demand from the rest of the world."

And gold, a key go-to asset in times of high inflation, has also taken a hit, sinking more than five percent since Wednesday to a three-month low.

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 29,107.98 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.5 percent at 28,707.71

Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,525.21

Dollar/yen: UP at 110.23 yen from 110.18 yen at 2100 GMT

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1913 from $1.1912

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3941 from $1.3922

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.46 pence from 85.54 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $70.52 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $72.48 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.6 percent at 33,823.45 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,153.43 (close)

Hong Kong stock tokyo stock china stock exchange asia stock

Asian markets mostly up as Fed rate forecasts ease inflation fears

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters