ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Experts concerned over illegal sale of cigarettes

Recorder Report 18 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The effective legislation, to reduce public health risks from smoking, has so far failed to deliver lasting results as despite that a number of companies are still selling illegal cigarettes in the country.

Health experts have expressed serious concern over the illegal sale of cigarettes and believed that cigarettes sold in violation of the laws are the biggest threat to public health due to easy and low cost availability of cigarettes and also causing a hike in prevalence of Non-Communicable diseases including cardiovascular diseases and lung cancer.

Alarmingly; the poor and low-income groups are easy prey for these illegal cigarettes, who are already deprived of health and medical care, they added.

They said that the government has made vital laws to curb smoking including, imposition of heavy taxes on cigarettes, pictorial health warnings, complete ban on promotion of cigarettes and sale of cigarettes to minors.

“Every law is being violated openly and there is no one to take notice and as per estimates almost half of the cigarettes sold in Pakistan are illegal,” industry sources said.

The government has set a minimum price of Rs63 per pack but a pack of illegal cigarettes is being sold as low as Rs20. It is easy for the government to implement these laws to the regulated and tax-paying tobacco industry but the illegal sector is violating every anti-smoking law, they added.

Illegal cigarette companies are luring young people to cigarettes through cigarette advertising, reward schemes and the sale of loose cigarettes at low prices. Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are causing 51 percent of total burden of diseases, mostly in young age group.

It is pertinent to mention that a letter had been written by Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to Police Chiefs of all provinces, couple of months earlier to ensure to strict implementation of Anti-Smoking and Non-Smoking Health Protection Ordinance 2002.

The main reason for the government’s failure is the illegal sale of cigarettes in Pakistan, the volume of which is increasing rapidly, industry sources said. They opined that confiscating the properties and stocks of the makers of illegal cigarette brands will make health policy more effective.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

anti smoking law health experts illegal cigarettes sale of cigarettes

Experts concerned over illegal sale of cigarettes

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Export of pharmaceutical products: Duty drawback increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.