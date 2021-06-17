World
United Nations set to call for halt of arms to Myanmar
17 Jun 2021
NEW YORK: The United Nations General Assembly is set on Friday to call for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urge the military to respect November election results and release political detainees, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi, diplomats said.
