Rupee recovers 22 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee recovered 22 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs156.74 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs156.96.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 156.8 and Rs 157.7 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by Rs 3.06 and closed at Rs187.30 against the last day’s trading of Rs190.36, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.41, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.35 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs219.06 as compared to its last closing of Rs221.41.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 paisas each to close at Rs42.66 and Rs41.79 respectively.