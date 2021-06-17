ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal

  • The annual monsoon season is crucial to replenish water supplies across South Asia, but it also causes death and destruction.
AFP 17 Jun 2021

THIMPU: At least a dozen people have been killed in Bhutan and Nepal and several others are missing as torrential monsoon rains hit the region, triggering landslides and inundating homes, officials said Thursday.

The annual monsoon season is crucial to replenish water supplies across South Asia, but it also causes death and destruction.

Ten collectors of cordyceps -- a fungus valued for its alleged aphrodisiac properties -- died when their remote mountain camp north of Bhutan's capital Thimpu was washed away early Wednesday.

Five others were injured and were in a stable condition in hospital, officials said.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering offered his prayers and condolences and said a rescue team had been sent to the site.

"I urge everyone across the country to avoid visiting or camping by the riverside, and to be cautious of such possible mishaps during (the) monsoon," he added in a message on Facebook.

In Nepal, the bodies of two Chinese workers were recovered on Thursday from Sindhupalchok near the capital Kathmandu, taking the total death toll from floods in the district to three.

Their bodies were found more than a hundred kilometres from where they had initially been swept away by the overflowed Melamchi River, officials said.

Thirteen others are still missing while hundreds more were displaced from their homes, they added.

"We still see possibilities of rescuing alive those who are missing, because some of them could be taking shelter in safer places," Arun Pokharel, the local district chief, told AFP.

More than 70 people have been rescued so far.

But rescue efforts have been hampered by telecommunication failures in the area, Pokharel added.

The number of deadly floods and landslides has increased in recent years in Nepal. Experts say climate change and more road construction could be triggering the deadly disasters.

More than 200 people were killed in landslides and floods during last year's monsoon season in Nepal.

Bhutan death toll Nepal monsoon floods

Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal

Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF

Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters