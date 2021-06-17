ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US envoy for North Korea to visit South Korea for three-way meeting –South Korean official

  • Sung Kim, appointed by Biden last month, is a Korean-American diplomat who had the same role under former President Barack Obama, and helped set up Trump's summits with Kim.
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

SEOUL: The newly appointed US envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, will make his first visit to South Korea this week for a possible three-way meeting with counterparts from Seoul and Tokyo, a South Korean foreign ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The visit, from Saturday to June 24, comes after US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held their first summit in May, injecting fresh urgency into efforts to engage the North in talks on its nuclear weapons.

Japan's Kyodo news agency said arrangements were being made for the visit during which the officials of the three nations would discuss the future direction of the Biden administration's attempts to open dialogue with North Korea in pursuit of denuclearization.

In Washington, the US State Department said it currently had no travel to announce when asked about Sung Kim's plans.

However, asked about remarks by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier on Wednesday, in which he said his country's economy had improved but urged measures to tackle a "tense" food situation due to the coronavirus pandemic and typhoons last year , a State Department spokesperson said:

"Even where we disagree with a regime like the DPRK, we support efforts to alleviate the suffering of its people. We strive to act in a manner that does not harm the North Korean people and continue to support international efforts aimed at the provision of critical humanitarian aid, should the DPRK be willing to accept it."

The spokesperson referred to North Korea by the acronym of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and declined to elaborate.

North Korea has rebuffed US entreaties for diplomacy since Biden took over from Donald Trump, who had three summits with Kim, but failed to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons.

Biden said at his summit with Moon he would be willing to meet Kim under the right conditions - if he agreed to discuss his nuclear program and that his advisers first met with their North Korean counterparts to lay the groundwork.

Sung Kim, appointed by Biden last month, is a Korean-American diplomat who had the same role under former President Barack Obama, and helped set up Trump's summits with Kim.

Kyodo said Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, would participate in the three-way talks, as would Noh Kyu-duk, the South Korean foreign ministry's special representative for Korean peninsula peace and security affairs.

The United States has been keen to encourage dialogue between the allies on the best way forward in dealing with North Korea.

North Korea US envoy South Korean President Moon Jae in Sung Kim Japan's Kyodo news agency South Korean foreign ministry official

US envoy for North Korea to visit South Korea for three-way meeting –South Korean official

Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM

Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters