Sindh govt allocates Rs135m for media fraternity

KARACHI: The Sindh government has allocated Rs 135 million for press clubs, media unions, deserving journalists, and Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors in budget 21-22.
According to the details of official budget allocation document received on Wednesday, the provincial government has allocated a grant of Rs 50 million for Karachi Press Club, Rs 20 million for Hyderabad Press Club and Rs 5 million each for press clubs of Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah and Mirpurkhas.
The government has also earmarked Rs 1 million grant for Pakistan Association of Press Photographers, Rs 10 million fund for Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors, Rs 2.5 million for deserving journalists, Rs 5 million endowment fund each for Hyderabad Union of Journalists, Karachi Union of Journalists, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Sukkur Union of Journalists and Rs 10 million for Sindh Journalists Council.
