THE RUPEE: Fall persists

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR continued to fall against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also continued to lose value against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market. In global currency markets, USD continued to hold steady near one month high at the time of writing of this report as traders waited for signs from the Federal Reserve policy meeting.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 15 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 156.90 and 157 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.10 and 157.60 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 189 and 190.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 42.60 and 42.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.65 and 41.80 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 157.10 Open Offer Rs 157.60 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 156.90 Offer Rate Rs 157.00 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback gained 20 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 156.90 against the opening rate of Rs 156.70 whereas it did not witness change and firmly closed for selling at Rs 158.00.

Furthermore, the national currency continued to keep going down for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. The pound’s buying and selling rates further improved from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 219.50 and Rs 221.00 to Rs 220.20 and Rs 221.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 60 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling) against last rate of Rs157(buying) and Rs 157.10(selling).

It closed at Rs157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021