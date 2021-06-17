ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Fall persists

BR Research 17 Jun 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR continued to fall against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also continued to lose value against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market. In global currency markets, USD continued to hold steady near one month high at the time of writing of this report as traders waited for signs from the Federal Reserve policy meeting.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 15 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 156.90 and 157 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.10 and 157.60 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 189 and 190.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 42.60 and 42.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.65 and 41.80 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 157.10
Open Offer     Rs 157.60
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 156.90
Offer Rate     Rs 157.00
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback gained 20 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 156.90 against the opening rate of Rs 156.70 whereas it did not witness change and firmly closed for selling at Rs 158.00.

Furthermore, the national currency continued to keep going down for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. The pound’s buying and selling rates further improved from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 219.50 and Rs 221.00 to Rs 220.20 and Rs 221.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 60 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling) against last rate of Rs157(buying) and Rs 157.10(selling).

It closed at Rs157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE usd to pkr today dollar rate today dollar exchange rate pakistan

THE RUPEE: Fall persists

Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM

Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.