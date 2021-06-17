World
Mexico City metro crash probe blames structural flaws
- The expert report, which was presented at a news conference by Mexico City authorities, identified a number of deficiencies in the construction process linked to the May 3 disaster.
17 Jun 2021
MEXICO CITY: The collapse of a Mexico City metro overpass that left 26 people dead was caused by a structural failure, according to an initial investigation by Norwegian engineering company DNV published Wednesday.
