ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU chief in Lisbon to launch recovery fund

  • Portugal was the first country to submit its own plan back in April and is set to receive 16 billion euros ($19 billion) in funding.
AFP 16 Jun 2021

LISBON: European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Lisbon Wednesday where she will begin approving recovery plans submitted by nations seeking funding from the bloc's coronavirus recovery fund.

In visiting Portugal, which currently holds the EU's six-month rotating presidency, Von der Leyen begins activating the landmark 750-billion-euro ($910-billion) recovery plan, Next Generation EU, which was drawn up nearly a year ago.

Later on Wednesday she travels to Madrid then heads to Greece and Denmark on Thursday, then to Luxembourg the next day on a tour that will take her to most member states.

The choice to start in Portugal and Spain is symbolic.

Portugal was the first country to submit its own plan back in April and is set to receive 16 billion euros ($19 billion) in funding.

As holder of the rotating presidency, it has made the rapid adoption of these recovery plans a priority following their recommendation by the commission.

Spain is also a significant choice in that it will be the second-largest beneficiary of the rescue fund after Italy, with Madrid to receive 140 billion euros ($170 billion), half of which will take the form of direct grants and loans.

Von de Leyen arrived in Lisbon travelling for the first time on her "Covid passport", the European health certificate which Belgium began using on Wednesday and which will become operational across the EU on July 1.

"I am planning now to start my tour through 27 member states for the Next Generation EU.. and I'm very curious to test and to see how this certificate will work," she said just before leaving, showing the QR code on her phone.

Later in the afternoon, the commission chief will meet Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the headquarters of the national electricity board with Madrid to drive the bulk of its funding into the green transition.

Ursula von der Leyen coronavirus recovery fund

EU chief in Lisbon to launch recovery fund

Pak-Afghan soil will not be used against any country: Qureshi

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues

Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission

Coca Cola Pakistan announces $50m investment for K-P plant

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters