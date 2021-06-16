ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.22%)
ASC 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.65%)
AVN 91.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.72%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.3%)
FFL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.2%)
HUBC 81.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.21%)
HUMNL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
JSCL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
KAPCO 43.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
PAEL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
POWER 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.52%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.76%)
PRL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.43%)
PTC 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.71%)
SILK 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.71%)
TRG 167.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.78%)
UNITY 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
BR100 5,326 Decreased By ▼ -6.89 (-0.13%)
BR30 27,933 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-0.01%)
KSE100 48,650 Increased By ▲ 17.63 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,610 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may test resistance zone of $74.47-$74.54

  • Signals on the hourly chart suggest a pullback towards this former resistance or a consolidation around it.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance zone of $74.47-$74.54 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $75.01-$75.55 range.

The uptrend remains steady. It is riding on a wave 5, which is expected to be roughly equal to the wave 1, to travel to $74.47.

Given that this target of $74.47 has almost been fulfilled, oil is likely to extend its gains to $75.55.

However, this higher target will not be valid until oil breaks a key resistance of $74.54, the 100% projection level of an upward wave C from $64.57.

Indeed, the shadow of a decent correction is looming.

The wave C has been suffering a weak momentum, as it unfolded in slow pace.

However, it has not been disrupted by any deep correction. The resistance at $74.54 is one of the strong barriers that may trigger a correction.

Support is at $73.80, a break below which could be followed by a drop into $72.71-$73.38 range. On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance at $73.50, the break opened the way towards $77.96.

Signals on the hourly chart suggest a pullback towards this former resistance or a consolidation around it.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil Oil

Brent oil may test resistance zone of $74.47-$74.54

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters