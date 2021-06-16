ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.22%)
Spot gold may test support at $1,842

  • Based on another retracement analysis on the fall from $1,959.01, gold may drop into $1,784-$1,818 range.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,842 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,825.

The bounce triggered by this support has been deeply reversed.

The reversal signals a continuation of a downward wave c from $1,902.70.

The metal has broken a rising trendline. The break confirms a reversal of the uptrend from $1,677.61. A retracement analysis reveals a target zone of $1,797-$1,825.

The bounce could be regarded as a pullback towards a resistance at $1,860 and the rising trendline. A break above $1,865 could lead to a gain limited to $1,879.

On the daily chart, the metal failed to break a key resistance at $1,921, the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from $2,072.50 to $1,676.10.

This failure, along with a false break above a falling trendline, confirms a completion of the uptrend from $1,676.10 or a continuation of the downtrend from $2,072.50.

Based on another retracement analysis on the fall from $1,959.01, gold may drop into $1,784-$1,818 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

