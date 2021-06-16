ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.22%)
ASC 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.65%)
AVN 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
BYCO 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.38%)
DGKC 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.61%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.89%)
FCCL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
FFL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.87%)
HUBC 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.77%)
JSCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
KAPCO 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
KEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
LOTCHEM 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.52%)
PPL 92.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
SNGP 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.73%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.21%)
UNITY 48.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.75%)
BR100 5,337 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (0.08%)
BR30 27,970 Increased By ▲ 32.77 (0.12%)
KSE100 48,728 Increased By ▲ 95.56 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,650 Increased By ▲ 24.49 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says no leak at nuclear plant, no change to detection standards

  • The Taishan project, completed in 2019, consists of two French-designed reactors, and is located around 200 km (124 miles) from Hong Kong.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

BEIJING: China said on Wednesday that there was no radiation leak at the Taishan nuclear power station and it had not raised acceptable limits for radiation levels around the plant, responding to a CNN report earlier this week.

CNN reported on Monday that Framatome, the French company which designed the plant, had warned China's National Nuclear Safety Administration (NNSA) had raised acceptable radiation limits outside the plant in the southeastern province of Guangdong to avoid having to shut it down.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Wednesday an increase in radiation levels had been detected in the primary circuit at Taishan's Unit 1 reactor, but they were within the parameters for safe operations.

The higher radioactivity level was caused by damage to a small number of fuel rods, which is usual during production, transportation and loading of the fuel, the ministry said on its Wechat social media account.

"Environmental monitoring in the vicinity of the Taishan plant found no abnormal parameters ... showing no leak has occurred at all," it said.

About five out of more than 60,000 fuel rods at the Unit 1 reactor were estimated to have been damaged, or less than 0.01%, far below a designed allowance of 0.25%, it said.

It said the NNSA had approved radiation limits for noble gases inside the reactor coolant, but this had nothing to do with the detection of radiation outside the plant, adding that "the idea in the CNN report was erroneous."

The ministry said it will continue to closely monitor radioactivity levels at the Unit 1 reactor and would also maintain communications with the International Atomic Energy Agency as well as France's nuclear safety watchdog.

The Taishan project, completed in 2019, consists of two French-designed reactors, and is located around 200 km (124 miles) from Hong Kong.

China CNN reported China's National Nuclear Safety Administration Taishan nuclear power station

China says no leak at nuclear plant, no change to detection standards

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

LoC, WB and Pak-Afghan border: Bajwa for operational preparedness

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters