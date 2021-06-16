ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.38%)
ASC 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.65%)
AVN 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
DGKC 128.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.55%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.89%)
FCCL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
FFL 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.7%)
HUBC 81.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
HUMNL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
JSCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
KAPCO 43.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
PPL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.66%)
PTC 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
SNGP 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.75%)
TRG 168.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.39%)
UNITY 48.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.75%)
BR100 5,339 Increased By ▲ 6.56 (0.12%)
BR30 27,979 Increased By ▲ 42.1 (0.15%)
KSE100 48,722 Increased By ▲ 89.42 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 21.97 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares open lower

  • The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 29.16 points, to 28,609.37.
AFP 16 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged lower at the start of Wednesday's trading following a soft Wall Street lead as data showed a big spike in US factory gate inflation, while investors await the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 29.16 points, to 28,609.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.15 points to 3,556.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.10 percent, or 2.44 points, to 2,385.47.

Hang Seng Index Shenzhen Composite Index benchmark Shanghai Composite Index Hong Kong stocks edged lower

Hong Kong shares open lower

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

LoC, WB and Pak-Afghan border: Bajwa for operational preparedness

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters