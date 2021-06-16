Markets
Hong Kong shares open lower
16 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged lower at the start of Wednesday's trading following a soft Wall Street lead as data showed a big spike in US factory gate inflation, while investors await the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 29.16 points, to 28,609.37.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.15 points to 3,556.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.10 percent, or 2.44 points, to 2,385.47.
