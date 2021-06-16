ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
Speakers for encouraging blood donations

Recorder Report 16 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Omair Sana Foundation in collaboration with Children Hospital organized a seminar to mark World Blood Donor Day here at Children Hospital on Monday. Renowned hematologist Dr Saqib Ansari, Dr Syed Rahit Hussain, Dr Iqra Qamar, Dr Fawad and others spoke to the audience.

Addressing the seminar Dr Saqib Ansari said that World Blood Donor Day marked every year globally, aiming at collecting blood donations for thelesemia patients. He said that over hundred thousand children are carrying thelesemia disease in Pakistan. Unfortunately, he added, trend of blood donations in the country is unsatisfying. He said a man could save a life of other by donating his blood.

He said country needs 124,000 bags of blood every month to cater the need of patients. He advised youngsters to come forward and save the lives of people through blood donations.

