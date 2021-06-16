ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,333 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.03%)
BR30 27,937 Increased By ▲ 164.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,633 Decreased By ▼ -93.52 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.41 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No shortage of corona vaccine in Punjab: minister

Recorder Report 16 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that there is no shortage of coronavirus vaccine in the province. "Despite the fact that the number of people getting vaccination has sky-rocketed there are still over 25,000 doses available while about 11,000 people are vaccinated in a day at Expo Center vaccination center," she said in a statement.

Yasmin Rashid said that some people are asking for AstraZeneca vaccine because they have to travel abroad. She announced that the government will start giving AstraZeneca jabs to such people from Wednesday (today).

Earlier, the people complained about shortage of coronavirus vaccine at Expo Centre. They claimed that officials told that they are out of stock of China's Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino while Sinopharm is given to the people getting second dose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Yasmin Rashid AstraZeneca Sinovac Coronavirus Vaccine Sinopharm AstraZeneca vaccine

No shortage of corona vaccine in Punjab: minister

MPs scuffle in NA as budget session descends into chaos

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

LoC, WB and Pak-Afghan border: Bajwa for operational preparedness

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.