No shortage of corona vaccine in Punjab: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that there is no shortage of coronavirus vaccine in the province. "Despite the fact that the number of people getting vaccination has sky-rocketed there are still over 25,000 doses available while about 11,000 people are vaccinated in a day at Expo Center vaccination center," she said in a statement.

Yasmin Rashid said that some people are asking for AstraZeneca vaccine because they have to travel abroad. She announced that the government will start giving AstraZeneca jabs to such people from Wednesday (today).

Earlier, the people complained about shortage of coronavirus vaccine at Expo Centre. They claimed that officials told that they are out of stock of China's Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino while Sinopharm is given to the people getting second dose.

