Sindh raises ADP by 41.3pc for 2021-22

KARACHI: Sindh government has proposed a total development outlay of Rs 329.03 billion for its budget 2021-22, depicting 41.3 percent overall growth comparing to last fiscal year.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented the budget for FY 2021-22 in Sindh Assembly on Tuesday.

According to the budget documents available with Business Recorder, the provincial Annual Development Plan (ADP) showed 43.5 percent increase in next fiscal year with total of Rs 222.50 billion. The district ADP is estimated at Rs 30 billion with 100 percent growth. Foreign Funded Projects and Federal Funded Projects are pitched at Rs 71.16 billion and Rs 5.37 billion respectively.

The Sindh government is expected to receive Rs 5.37 billion from federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP)

Education

Allocation for the Education sector under recurrent budget are estimated at Rs 277.556 billion in FY 2021-22 against the budget estimates of Rs 243.143 billion for CFY, representing an increase of 14.2 percent. The ADP allocation for Education Sector has been kept at Rs 26.00 billion, including Rs 14.00 billion for school education, Rs 4.00 billion for college education, Rs 800 million for empowerment of persons with disabilities, Rs 1,200 million for STEVTA and Rs 6.00 billion for universities and boards. Besides provincial ADP, Rs 4.285 billion have been allocated for Foreign Project Assistance of Education sector.

Health

The budget estimates for Health Department (excluding medical education) in current revenue expenditure has been enhanced by 29.49 percent from Rs 132.884 billion to Rs 172.076 billion in FY 2021-22.

An amount of Rs 18.50 billion allocated under development budget for Health Department. In addition, foreign project assistance of Rs 2.793 billion is also earmarked for health sector.

Establishment of Benazir Institute of Urology & Transplantation (BIUT) at District Shaheed Benazirabad (Revised) with Rs 941.683 million.

Rs 559.042 million allocated for provision of additional facilities for teaching hospital in the existing DHQ Hospital Khairpur (Revised).

Establishment of Bio Safety Lab (BSL-III) at Sindh Infectious Diseases Control Hospital & Research Centre at Karachi with Rs. 50.00 million. Sindh Infectious Diseases Control Hospital and Research Centre at NIPA, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi (Revised) with Rs 1,240.506 million.

Agriculture

The ADP for Agriculture Department has been kept at Rs 5 billion and Rs 1.935 billion has been earmarked for Foreign Project Assistance. Provision of Agricultural Land Development Machinery & Equipments (On Subsidized Rate) has been kept with Rs 329.131 million while provision of Subsidy Assistance on Solar Pumps/ Tubewells to farmers in Sindh with Rs 500 million and Integrated Water Resource Management in Sindh with Rs.521.881 million.

Additional Lining of Watercourses in Sindh with Rs 1.164 billion. Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Program Phase-I Project included with Rs.316.441million from Sindh government and Rs 1.935billion from Foreign Project Assistance.

Livestock and Fisheries:

The ADP allocation for Livestock and Fisheries department has been kept at Rs 1,800 million. Rehabilitation and renovation of Karachi Fish Harbour - External Services (Re-revised) with Rs.431.697 million, establishment of Cattle Colony at Shikarpur with Rs 152 million.

IrrigatioN

The ADP allocation for Irrigation department has been earmarked at Rs 17.00 billion and Rs 5.710 billion has been kept for Foreign Project Assistance.

Law and Order

The ADP for Home Department is pitched at Rs 9 billion, including Rs 7.989 billion for Police and Rs 1,010.560 million for prison. Rs 6.884 billion allocated for establishment of Sindh Safe Cities Project (Phase-I), Karachi. The ADP for Law & Prosecution is pitched at Rs 1,500 million.

Local government

The development budget of local government for next FY is pitched at Rs 25.500 billion. Besides provincial ADP, Rs 9.158 billion has been kept from foreign project assistance. Rs 1,000 million allocated for procurement of Fire Brigade and Tractor & Trolleys for Town and Municipal Committees in Sindh.

Procurement of Snorkel for HMC, Qasimabad MC, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Larkano has been allocated with Rs 800 million. Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) Phase-I budgeted with Rs.140 million from Sindh government and Rs 3.917 billion from Foreign Funded Project.

Provision and Installation of Solar System for Rural Water Supply and Drainage Schemes in Sindh Phase II with Rs.975.944 million.

Other major allocation; Rs.30 billion for District ADP; Rs.7.703 billion has been allocated through matching allocation under development budget; and Rs.2.737 billion for Foreign Project Assistance.

Karachi Mega Project

In addition to Local Government allocation, Rs 8 billion has been allocated for Mega Project for Karachi city. Rehabilitation of all major storm water drains of Karachi has been budgeted with Rs 1,000 million.

Women Development

The ADP of Women Development for the next FY 2021-22 is estimated to Rs 320 million and Rs 100 million has been kept for Foreign Funded Projects.

Labour & Human Resource:

The development funds for Labour & Human Resource for the next FY 2020-21 are projected at Rs 100 million.

Minorities

The ADP allocation of Minorities Affairs for FY 2021-22 is pitched at Rs 1000 million. The development budget for Rehabilitation is kept at Rs.2.300 billion and Rs.203.940 million of foreign project assistance for next FY 2021-22.

Social Welfare

The development portfolio of Social Welfare for the next FY 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 800 million. In addition to this, for Social Protection & PRP Rs 6 billion has been allocated in next FY 2021-2.

Works & Services

The ADP of Works & Services for next FY 2021-22 is pitched at Rs 30.00 billion besides Rs 50 million has been allocated for foreign project assistance.

Transport and Mass Transit

The ADP of Transport & Mass Transit for the next FY 2021-22 is kept at Rs 8.200 billion. In addition to this, Rs 20.595 billion has been allocated for foreign project assistance.

Construction of BRTS Orange Line has been projected with Rs 699.217 million, construction of underpasses/flyovers on railway crossing along Karachi Circular Railway with Rs.4.987 billion, and procurement of 100 Diesel Hybird Electric Buses under Sindh Intra District Peoples Bus Service Project (Phase-II) with Rs 1,000 million.

Construction of BRT Red Line Karachi has been projected with Rs 469.419 million from Sindh govt and Rs 15.955 billion from Foreign Project Assistance. Karachi Urban Mobility Project - Yellow Line BRTs Corridor with Rs.60 million from Sindh govt and Rs 4.640 billion from Foreign Project Assistance.

Energy

The ADP for energy department is pitched at Rs.2.5 billion for FY 2021-22 and Rs.4.5 billion for foreign funded projects. In addition to this Rs.980.00 million has been kept for Thar Coal Infrastructure Development in FY 2021-22.

Boring & Installation of 150 Nos Tubewells on Solar Energy for Assured Supply of 100 cusecs for Thar Coal from LBOD Spinal Drain RD-362 (Revised) with Rs.100.584 million.

Construction of Pre-Treatment System for RO Plant LBOD Water Supply Scheme at Nabisar for Thar Coal Power Project budgeted with Rs.148.840 million, Alternate Arrangement Water Supply for Thar Coal Field Block - II @ Vajihar (From Makhi Farash Link Canal) with Rs.232.120 million, and gas supply to villages in Sindh has been allocated with Rs.1,000 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021