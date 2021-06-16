KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

============================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================= M. M. M. A. Khanani Attock Petroleum Ltd 10,500 329.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani 10,500 329.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 329.00 Ghani Osman Sec. BIPL Securities Ltd. 500 26.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 26.00 Pearl Sec. BYCO Petroleum 200,000 9.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 9.50 MRA Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 134.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 134.30 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Descon Oxychem 1,000 29.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 29.50 Topline Sec. Dolmen City Reit 500 11.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 11.35 Next Capital Engro Corporation 1,000 305.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 305.00 MRA Sec. Engro Fertilizers 5,000 74.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 74.00 SAZ Capital First National Equit 5,000,000 18.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 18.88 JS Global Cap. Gul Ahmed Tex 392,500 46.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 392,500 46.00 JS Global Cap. IGI Holdings Limited 331,000 186.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 331,000 186.30 Zillion Capital Nat. Refinery 2,500 555.00 MRA Sec. 2,500 573.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 564.00 MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 10,000 182.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 182.00 Sherman Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 2,500 101.00 Next Capital 2,000 102.00 Seven Star Sec. 400,000 102.07 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 404,500 102.06 Topline Sec. P. S. O. 1,000 238.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 238.00 MRA Sec. Pak Datacom 6,500 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 85.00 Zillion Capital Pakistan Stock Exch 1,000,000 24.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 24.55 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Service Global Footw 2,500 58.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 58.50 Surmawala Sec. Sui Northern 1,500 50.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 50.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Waves Singer 500 26.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 26.60 Khadim Ali S. Worldcall Telecom 180,000 4.22 Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 4.22 33.02 ============================================================================= Total Turnover 7,565,000 =============================================================================

