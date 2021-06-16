ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,333 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.03%)
BR30 27,937 Increased By ▲ 164.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,633 Decreased By ▼ -93.52 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.41 (-0.11%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 16 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

=============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================
Member                     Company                       Turnover       Rates
Name                                                    of Shares
=============================================================================
M. M. M. A. Khanani        Attock Petroleum Ltd            10,500      329.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                        10,500      329.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        21,000      329.00
Ghani Osman Sec.           BIPL Securities Ltd.               500       26.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           500       26.00
Pearl Sec.                 BYCO Petroleum                 200,000        9.50
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       200,000        9.50
MRA Sec.                   D.G.Cement                       1,000      134.30
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,000      134.30
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.         Descon Oxychem                   1,000       29.50
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,000       29.50
Topline Sec.               Dolmen City Reit                   500       11.35
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           500       11.35
Next Capital               Engro Corporation                1,000      305.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,000      305.00
MRA Sec.                   Engro Fertilizers                5,000       74.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         5,000       74.00
SAZ Capital                First National Equit         5,000,000       18.88
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate     5,000,000       18.88
JS Global Cap.             Gul Ahmed Tex                  392,500       46.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       392,500       46.00
JS Global Cap.             IGI Holdings Limited           331,000      186.30
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       331,000      186.30
Zillion Capital            Nat. Refinery                    2,500      555.00
MRA Sec.                                                    2,500      573.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         5,000      564.00
MRA Sec.                   NetSol Technologies             10,000      182.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        10,000      182.00
Sherman Sec.               Oil & Gas Developmen             2,500      101.00
Next Capital                                                2,000      102.00
Seven Star Sec.                                           400,000      102.07
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       404,500      102.06
Topline Sec.               P. S. O.                         1,000      238.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,000      238.00
MRA Sec.                   Pak Datacom                      6,500       85.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         6,500       85.00
Zillion Capital            Pakistan Stock Exch          1,000,000       24.55
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate     1,000,000       24.55
Fawad Yusuf Sec.           Service Global Footw             2,500       58.50
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         2,500       58.50
Surmawala Sec.             Sui Northern                     1,500       50.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,500       50.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.         Waves Singer                       500       26.60
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           500       26.60
Khadim Ali S.              Worldcall Telecom              180,000        4.22
Bukhari Sec.
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       180,000        4.22
                                                                        33.02
=============================================================================
                           Total Turnover               7,565,000
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

