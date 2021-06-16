Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
16 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).
=============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=============================================================================
M. M. M. A. Khanani Attock Petroleum Ltd 10,500 329.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani 10,500 329.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 329.00
Ghani Osman Sec. BIPL Securities Ltd. 500 26.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 26.00
Pearl Sec. BYCO Petroleum 200,000 9.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 9.50
MRA Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 134.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 134.30
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Descon Oxychem 1,000 29.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 29.50
Topline Sec. Dolmen City Reit 500 11.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 11.35
Next Capital Engro Corporation 1,000 305.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 305.00
MRA Sec. Engro Fertilizers 5,000 74.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 74.00
SAZ Capital First National Equit 5,000,000 18.88
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 18.88
JS Global Cap. Gul Ahmed Tex 392,500 46.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 392,500 46.00
JS Global Cap. IGI Holdings Limited 331,000 186.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 331,000 186.30
Zillion Capital Nat. Refinery 2,500 555.00
MRA Sec. 2,500 573.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 564.00
MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 10,000 182.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 182.00
Sherman Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 2,500 101.00
Next Capital 2,000 102.00
Seven Star Sec. 400,000 102.07
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 404,500 102.06
Topline Sec. P. S. O. 1,000 238.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 238.00
MRA Sec. Pak Datacom 6,500 85.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 85.00
Zillion Capital Pakistan Stock Exch 1,000,000 24.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 24.55
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Service Global Footw 2,500 58.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 58.50
Surmawala Sec. Sui Northern 1,500 50.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 50.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Waves Singer 500 26.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 26.60
Khadim Ali S. Worldcall Telecom 180,000 4.22
Bukhari Sec.
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 180,000 4.22
=============================================================================
Total Turnover 7,565,000
=============================================================================
