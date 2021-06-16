JLI Managed Growth Fund Rates

ANL
31.05
Decreased By
▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC
19.01
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL
27.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN
91.39
Increased By
▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP
8.38
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO
13.03
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC
130.75
Increased By
▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL
49.44
Increased By
▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL
24.40
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL
26.95
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL
17.49
Decreased By
▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL
11.90
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC
81.00
Increased By
▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL
8.49
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL
24.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO
43.63
Decreased By
▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL
4.70
Increased By
▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM
16.20
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF
49.32
Increased By
▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL
36.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL
11.39
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER
10.54
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL
92.40
Decreased By
▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL
26.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC
12.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK
1.61
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP
49.35
Decreased By
▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG
165.90
Increased By
▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY
48.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL
3.99
Decreased By
▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
