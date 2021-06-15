ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,333 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.03%)
BR30 27,937 Increased By ▲ 164.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,633 Decreased By ▼ -93.52 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.41 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden lands in Geneva ahead of Putin summit

  • He arrived in Geneva on the eve of the first meeting between US and Russian leaders since 2018, when Putin met Biden's predecessor Donald Trump in Helsinki.
AFP 15 Jun 2021

GENEVA: US President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday ahead of his first summit with Vladimir Putin, as tensions between Moscow and Washington stand at their highest in years.

Biden flew in to Geneva at 4:16 pm (1416 GMT) on the last leg of his first foreign trip as president, after mending relations with Washington's closest allies during G7 and NATO summits in Britain and Brussels.

He arrived in Geneva on the eve of the first meeting between US and Russian leaders since 2018, when Putin met Biden's predecessor Donald Trump in Helsinki.

Biden was greeted on the Geneva Airport tarmac by Swiss President Guy Parmelin, flanked by the heads of the Geneva cantonal and city authorities and US diplomats based in the city.

After handshakes and a few brief exchanges, he climbed into his armoured limousine known as "The Beast" and was whisked off to the five-star Intercontinental Hotel, just a mile (1.6 kilometres) away.

Switzerland has launched a massive security operation to ensure the safety of Biden, Putin and their large entourages, deploying around 4,000 police, troops and security personnel to guard the summit from all angles.

The summit venue, the La Grange villa and its surrounding park, has been ringed with two kilometres of barbed wire-topped security fencing.

Several blocks around Biden's hotel, near the United Nations' European headquarters, were also blocked off with barbed-wire fencing.

The international city, which on Tuesday was flying US and Russian flags on its main bridge crossing the end of the picturesque Lake Geneva, is well accustomed to hosting heads of state and other dignitaries.

But such showpiece summits are rare -- the last time leaders from Washington and Moscow met in the neutral country was back in 1985, when US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met each other for the first time.

Wednesday's summit comes as Washington and Moscow find themselves at loggerheads over a long list of disputes -- from cyber-attacks and election meddling to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and designation of his organisations as "extremist" groups.

Expectations for the talks are low, with officials on both sides repeatedly saying the two leaders are unlikely to find much common ground.

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden G7 summit NATO Summit

Biden lands in Geneva ahead of Putin summit

Sindh announces Rs1.48 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan allows AstraZeneca shot for under 40s to help its expatriates

After Punjab, Sindh also says it will block SIM cards of people refusing Covid-19 vaccines

Sindh likely to receive first monsoon spell from June 16, predicts Met office

Twin orphaned bear cubs given shelter near Pakistan-India border

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

AstraZeneca hits snag in Covid drug development

Iran says it produced 6.5kg of uranium enriched to 60pc

UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7

Govt is making efforts to use EVMs in next general election: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters