ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,333 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.03%)
BR30 27,937 Increased By ▲ 164.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,633 Decreased By ▼ -93.52 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.41 (-0.11%)
Sri Lankan shares boosted by financials

  • The CSE All-Share Index closed up 0.31% at 7,605.53 on Tuesday. The index, which has clocked gains in four out of the last five sessions, is up 12.3% this year.
  • Trading volume fell to 68 million from 69 million in the previous session.
Reuters 15 Jun 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index closed up 0.31% at 7,605.53 on Tuesday. The index, which has clocked gains in four out of the last five sessions, is up 12.3% this year.

Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday affirmed the country at "CCC", which indicates a real possibility of a debt default.

Fitch also said Sri Lanka's medium-term debt service challenges are substantial and pose risks to sovereign's debt repayment capacity.

Sri Lanka has reported 225,922 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, and 2,203 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The island nation lifted travel restrictions on Monday, but has fully vaccinated only 2.5% of the country's population so far, Johns Hopkins data showed.

On Tuesday, financial firms Browns Investments and LOLC Finance were among the top boosts, adding more than 3% each.

Trading volume fell to 68 million from 69 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 43 million rupees, exchange data showed.

Equity market turnover was 1.75 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

