Sri Lankan shares boosted by financials

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index closed up 0.31% at 7,605.53 on Tuesday. The index, which has clocked gains in four out of the last five sessions, is up 12.3% this year.

Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday affirmed the country at "CCC", which indicates a real possibility of a debt default.

Fitch also said Sri Lanka's medium-term debt service challenges are substantial and pose risks to sovereign's debt repayment capacity.

Sri Lanka has reported 225,922 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, and 2,203 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The island nation lifted travel restrictions on Monday, but has fully vaccinated only 2.5% of the country's population so far, Johns Hopkins data showed.

On Tuesday, financial firms Browns Investments and LOLC Finance were among the top boosts, adding more than 3% each.

Trading volume fell to 68 million from 69 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 43 million rupees, exchange data showed.

Equity market turnover was 1.75 billion rupees, according to exchange data.