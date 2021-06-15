Rupee extends losses against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 60 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs156.78 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs156.18.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 156.5 and Rs 157.5 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 84 paisas and closed at Rs190.06 against the last day’s trading of Rs189.22, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.42, whereas an increase of 82 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs220.76 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.94.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 16 paisas each to close at Rs42.68 and Rs41.80 respectively.