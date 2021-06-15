Giant fire hits Illinois chemical plant

CHICAGO: A colossal fire at a US chemical plant sent pluming flames into the air Monday, and emitted a column of thick, black smoke hundreds of feet high.

Everyone within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool facility in Illinois was told to evacuate the area.

The company, a subsidiary of chemicals giant Lubrizol, said no one was hurt in the fire at the factory on the outskirts of Rockton -- about 80 miles northwest of Chicago -- which makes industrial fluids and greases.

"It's been a very catastrophic day for our community," Rockton fire chief Kirk Wilson told a press conference.

"We've lost a very well-known business, and our hearts are with those employees who are currently unemployed."

He said about 150 firefighters were working to control the blaze.

"Right now we can't speculate on how long this is going to take," he said, adding that the cause of the fire was still to be determined.

Lubrizol said the fire started at about 7 am on Monday.

"We have confirmed all on site are safe and accounted for," it said.

In a later update it added: "We will work with local authorities to assist them in determining the cause of the fire.

"We are working with third-party experts and government agencies on environmental air and water monitoring."

Fire chief Wilson said emergency services were monitoring for any spillage into the Rock River, which runs past the factory site.

Rockton Police Department said at 8 pm Monday, local time: "All residents and businesses within a one mile radius of Chemtool... should still be evacuated."

It added that anyone within a three-mile radius should wear a protective mask when outside.

Sandra Martell, public health administrator for Winnebago County, said the mask advice was to mitigate against any particulate matter given off by the blaze.

Headquartered in Ohio, Lubrizol is owned by American billionaire Warren Buffett.

Two years ago, one of its French plants was also ravaged by a huge fire.

The blaze at the plant in Rouen in September 2019 sent billowing clouds of soot as far as 22 kilometers (14 miles) away, prompting evacuations and school closures over potential health risks.

Lubrizol France was charged with pollution and failure to meet safety standards over the fire.