After Punjab, Sindh also says it will block SIM cards of people refusing Covid-19 vaccines

  • Announcement made by Sindh minister for information during inauguration of vaccination centre
Aisha Mahmood 15 Jun 2021

Karachi: The Sindh government has said that it will block the mobile SIM cards of individuals who have not gotten vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah announced the provincial government's decision while speaking to the media after the inauguration of the vaccination centre at Karachi's Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Shah said that mobilephone SIM cards of those who do not get vaccinated will be blocked soon, adding that even those who have been vaccinated must continue to take precautionary measures.

The minister further said that the Pfizer vaccine will only be administered to those travelling abroad.

Pakistan has already vaccinated close to 12 million individuals, as it continues efforts to battle the pandemic. On Tuesday, it reported its lowest single-day tally since February as lockdown restrictions and ban on public gatherings continued.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah directed the finance ministry to stop the salaries of government employees who refuse to get themselves vaccinated from July. Sindh has so far reported 328,663 cases and 5,256 deaths from coronavirus.

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

Last week, the Punjab government had also decided to block the mobile SIM cards of unvaccinated individuals. The decision came following the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) announcement that Covid-19 vaccines will be mandatory for all public and private-sector employees.

The NCOC said that government employees must be fully vaccinated by June end.

Coronavirus Sindh SOPs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Coronavirus Vaccine mobile Sims unvaccinated people

