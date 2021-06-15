5.7 magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines

MANILA: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the southern Philippines Monday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of possible damage as a series of aftershocks shook the natural disaster-prone region.

The shallow quake struck on Mindanao island at 10:38 pm local time (1438 GMT), according to USGS.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of damage and aftershocks from the quake, which it said had a magnitude of 5.9.