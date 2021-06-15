ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (June 14, 2021)....
Recorder Report 15 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (June 14, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 12-06-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        12,300        180        12,480        12,480          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           13,182        193        13,375        13,375          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cotton Spot Rates

