ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Rising oil prices, economic recovery lift Gulf stocks

Reuters 15 Jun 2021

DUBAI: Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday, as investors eye economic recovery and rising oil prices which gained on an improved outlook for worldwide fuel demand.

Brent was up 64 cents, or 0.9%, at $73.34 a barrel by 1246 GMT, its highest since May 2019.

"GCC economies tend to heavily depend on oil price movements and should see solid support thanks to rising crude prices. This effect will be observable in stock market prices throughout the coming weeks," Daniel Takieddine, market analyst at FXPrimus, said.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 3.1%.

"GCC financial markets should remain in the positive territory thanks to the subduing economic impact of the pandemic and the economic revival," said Takieddine. "Some remaining restrictions could slow the recovery a little, but not in a significant manner".

Dubai's main share index climbed 0.9%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD Bank rising 1.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) second-most populous emirate, the stock index rose 0.5%, driven by a 0.7% increase in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Abu Dhabi will from Tuesday limit entry to shopping centres, restaurants, cafes and other public places to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Qatari benchmark finished 0.7% higher, buoyed by a 2% gain in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index closed 0.5% higher, ending two sessions of losses, supported by its top lender Commercial International Bank. On Sunday, France said it would provide Egypt with some 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in financing for projects including the Cairo metro, power generation and water management, in what officials called a major boost to bilateral cooperation.

