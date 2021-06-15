KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 14, 2021).

================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================ MRA Sec. Agritech Ltd. 1,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 6.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Arif Habib Corp. 3,000,000 37.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 37.50 Pearl Sec. At-Tahur Ltd. 5,000 22.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 22.60 Adam Sec. BYCO Petroleum 2,000,000 12.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 12.42 Cedar Capital Crescent Textile 3,800,000 35.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,800,000 35.00 Foundation Sec. Faysal Bank 4,307,500 16.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,307,500 16.50 Intermarket Sec. Ghani Global Holding 72,000 44.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 72,000 44.04 Cedar Capital Hinopak Motor 132,000 423.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 132,000 423.00 Bhayani Sec. Hum Network Limited 2,000 8.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 8.68 AKD Sec. Int. Industries 1,512,800 205.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,512,800 205.00 Strongman Securities Jah. Siddiqui& Co (R) 1 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 6.00 MRA Sec. Kohinoor Spinning 10,000 5.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 5.35 JS Global Cap. MCB Bank Ltd. 500,000 166.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 166.01 MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 10,000 195.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 195.00 AKD Sec. Nishat Mills 100,000 94.36 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 94.36 Seven Star Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 100,000 97.07 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 97.07 Fortune Sec. P.T.C.L.A 2,000 13.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 13.40 MRA Sec. Pak Datacom 6,500 124.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 124.00 MRA Sec. Pak Elektron 2,000 35.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 35.00 Fortune Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 132,000 69.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 132,000 69.00 D.J.M. Sec. Sazgar Engineering 6,000 178.63 MRA Sec. 1,000 179.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 178.68 ================================================================================ Total Turnover 15,701,801 ================================================================================

