Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
15 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 14, 2021).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
MRA Sec. Agritech Ltd. 1,000 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 6.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Arif Habib Corp. 3,000,000 37.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 37.50
Pearl Sec. At-Tahur Ltd. 5,000 22.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 22.60
Adam Sec. BYCO Petroleum 2,000,000 12.42
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 12.42
Cedar Capital Crescent Textile 3,800,000 35.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,800,000 35.00
Foundation Sec. Faysal Bank 4,307,500 16.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,307,500 16.50
Intermarket Sec. Ghani Global Holding 72,000 44.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 72,000 44.04
Cedar Capital Hinopak Motor 132,000 423.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 132,000 423.00
Bhayani Sec. Hum Network Limited 2,000 8.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 8.68
AKD Sec. Int. Industries 1,512,800 205.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,512,800 205.00
Strongman Securities Jah. Siddiqui& Co (R) 1 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 6.00
MRA Sec. Kohinoor Spinning 10,000 5.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 5.35
JS Global Cap. MCB Bank Ltd. 500,000 166.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 166.01
MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 10,000 195.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 195.00
AKD Sec. Nishat Mills 100,000 94.36
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 94.36
Seven Star Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 100,000 97.07
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 97.07
Fortune Sec. P.T.C.L.A 2,000 13.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 13.40
MRA Sec. Pak Datacom 6,500 124.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 124.00
MRA Sec. Pak Elektron 2,000 35.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 35.00
Fortune Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 132,000 69.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 132,000 69.00
D.J.M. Sec. Sazgar Engineering 6,000 178.63
MRA Sec. 1,000 179.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 178.68
Total Turnover 15,701,801
