ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Supreme Court revives LinkedIn bid to shield personal data

  • The justices threw out a lower court ruling that had barred LinkedIn from denying hiQ access to the information that LinkedIn members had made publicly available.
  • LinkedIn, which has more than 750 million members, told hiQ in 2017 to stop scraping LinkedIn's public profiles or face liability under the anti-hacking law.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

The US Supreme Court on Monday gave Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn Corp another chance to try to stop rival hiQ Labs Inc from harvesting personal data from the professional networking platform's public profiles - a practice that LinkedIn contends threatens the privacy of its users.

The justices threw out a lower court ruling that had barred LinkedIn from denying hiQ access to the information that LinkedIn members had made publicly available.

At issue is whether companies can use a federal anti-hacking law called the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which prohibits accessing a computer without authorization, to block competitors from harvesting or "scraping" vast amounts of customer data from public-facing parts of a website.

The justices sent the dispute back to the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider in light of their June 4 ruling that limited the type of conduct that can be criminally prosecuted under the same law. In that case, the justices found that a person cannot be guilty of violating that law if they misuse information on a computer that they have permission to access.

The LinkedIn case underscores the increasing importance of personal data on the internet and the ability of companies to profit from that information, while raising questions over who can control and use an individual's data - and for what purpose.

LinkedIn, which has more than 750 million members, told hiQ in 2017 to stop scraping LinkedIn's public profiles or face liability under the anti-hacking law.

For its part, hiQ uses the data for products that analyze employee skills or alert employers when they could be looking for a new job. It said LinkedIn issued the threat around the same time LinkedIn announced a similar service to hiQ's.

It sued in federal court, accusing LinkedIn of anti-competitive conduct, and a federal judge in 2017 granted its request for a preliminary injunction against LinkedIn. Explaining its stance, hiQ has said data must remain public and innovation on the internet should not be stifled by anti-competitive hoarding of public data by a small group of powerful companies.

The 9th Circuit in 2019 blocked LinkedIn from cutting off hiQ while the litigation continued, ruling that the law at issue likely does not apply in situations in which no authorization is needed to access the data that users have made publicly available.

LinkedIn told the Supreme Court that hiQ's software "bots" can harvest data on a massive scale, far beyond what any individual person could do when viewing public profiles.

LinkedIn in April said that some of the publicly viewable data of its users had been scraped and posted for sale.

US Supreme Court Microsoft Corp LinkedIn hiQ access anti hacking law

US Supreme Court revives LinkedIn bid to shield personal data

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Pakistan’s GrocerApp raises $5.2 million in Series A round

Saudi Arabia allows women to register for Hajj without male guardian

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

Govt has deprived Sindh of its due share of water, funds: CM Murad

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters