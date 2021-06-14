World
Egypt upholds death penalty for 12 Brotherhood members: judicial sources
- Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood held power briefly for a year before their military ouster in 2013.
14 Jun 2021
CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Monday upheld death sentences for 12 Muslim Brotherhood members, including two senior leaders of the outlawed Islamist movement, judicial sources said.
The court of cassation also reduced sentences for 31 others to life in prison, the sources told AFP, adding that the rulings were final and cannot be appealed.
