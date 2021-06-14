ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
SC rejects plea against anti-encroachment drive along Gujjar, Orangi nullahs

  • CJP says the encroachments will have to be removed in any case
Aisha Mahmood 14 Jun 2021

Karachi: The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed on Monday petition against the anti-encroachment drive along the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs, ordering the authorities to continue removing encroachments.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed heard a petition by the residents against the anti-encroachment drive today. The CJP was informed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) counsel that the anti-encroachment tribunal stopped them from razing the leased houses.

SHC extends stay order over demolition of leased properties along Orangi, Gujjar nullahs

When the chief justice inquired who is responsible for the leasing, the counsel of Gujjar nullah operation affectees said their houses were leased by the Katchi Abadi Department, KMC and other bodies, Samaa reported.

The SC said that the lease documents were fake, adding that the encroachments will have to be removed in any case.

A large number of children have been rendered homeless after these recent demolitions on SC’s order regarding the cleaning of Karachi's storm-water drains. A conservative estimate suggests that at least 21,000 children will be left without homes by the end of the demolitions, DAWN reported.

On Sunday, hundreds of children from the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club, pleading with the SC to not lift the stay on demolitions.

