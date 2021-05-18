ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.77%)
SHC extends stay order over demolition of leased properties along Orangi, Gujjar nullahs

  • The SHC instructed the Sindh government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to submit documents, proving the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of leased properties
  • The officers who approved the lease should be held accountable: Court
Fahad Zulfikar 18 May 2021

(Karachi) The Sindh High Court has extended the stay order on the demolition of leased properties along the Orangi and Gujjar nullahs till June 1, local media reported on Monday.

During the proceedings of the case, the SHC instructed the Sindh government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to submit documents, proving the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of leased properties.

The SHC bench stated that the top court’s verdict did not give any such instructions.

Responding to SHC's query, the lawyer representing the KMC said that the Supreme Court will hear the case on May 24 and instructions would become more clear then.

The court stated that the officers who approved the lease should be held accountable. The authorities should file cases against such officers rather than demolishing people’s houses.

Earlier, the SHC restrained the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation from carrying out demolition of the leased properties at Gujjar and Orangi town drains. The properties have registered lease deeds for 99 years issued by the former city district government Karachi.

