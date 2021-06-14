ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.81%)
ASC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.4%)
ASL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.8%)
AVN 92.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.77%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.56%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 126.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.75%)
EPCL 47.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.25%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.76%)
HUBC 79.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.03%)
HUMNL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.51%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
KAPCO 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
MLCF 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.82%)
PAEL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.49%)
PIBTL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.62%)
POWER 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.48%)
PPL 91.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.91%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (6.25%)
PTC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 51.22 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (6.27%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-1.78%)
UNITY 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.4%)
WTL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.88%)
BR100 5,353 Increased By ▲ 70.98 (1.34%)
BR30 27,846 Increased By ▲ 244.89 (0.89%)
KSE100 48,803 Increased By ▲ 498.45 (1.03%)
KSE30 19,658 Increased By ▲ 179.26 (0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tsitsipas learned of grandmother's death minutes before French Open final

  • In an Instagram post early Monday morning, the 22-year-old dedicated his first Grand Slam final to her after Djokovic.
AFP 14 Jun 2021

PARIS: Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has revealed that he learned of his grandmother's death just minutes before his epic five-set French Open final loss to Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

In an Instagram post early Monday morning, the 22-year-old dedicated his first Grand Slam final to her after Djokovic overturned a two-set deficit to win 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and secure his 19th Grand Slam title.

"Five minutes before entering the court my very beloved grandmother lost her battle with life. A wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can't be compared to any other human being that I have ever met," Tsitsipas wrote of the grandmother on his father's side.

"It's important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her make you come alive. They make you dream."

Tsitsipas is widely seen as the natural heir to the sport's "Big Three" of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal but, after receiving the bad news, he said there are more important things in life than winning trophies.

"Life isn't about winning or losing. It's about enjoying every single moment in life whether that's alone or with others," he wrote.

"Living a meaningful life without misery and abjection. Lifting trophies and celebrating wins is something, but not everything."

Rafael Nadal Stefanos Tsitsipas Djokovic

Tsitsipas learned of grandmother's death minutes before French Open final

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters