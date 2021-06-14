The article ‘Kindly stick to your constitutional lane’ in Business Recorder’s issue of 9th June highlights the persistent problem of governance in Pakistan. I totally agree with the writer, Ahad A. Zuberi, that the rule of law (constitution) must be followed by all without exception. We must all remain in our constitutional lanes and immediate corrective measures must be taken to amend the laws/rules/administrative orders, etc., so that the constitution is implemented and acted upon in totality – to the dot – without any corruption, over-lapping/over-stepping/and violations. This is the only way to progress and nation-building.

Pakistan Zindabad!

Amir Siddiqui (Chicago, USA)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021