Jun 14, 2021
Pakistan

Covid-19 claims more 56 lives across country

Recorder Report 14 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: As many as 56 more persons from across the country lost their lives to COVID-19 in 24 hours (till Sunday evening) with 1,239 new positive cases of the pandemic having surfaced.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 36,368 tests were conducted in a day while positivity ratio was recorded at 3.4 per cent. According to an official statement, some 36,368 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 12,376 in Sindh, 9,246 in Punjab, 9,678 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,226 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,030 in Balochistan, 382 in Giligit-Baltistan (GB) and 430 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

