DC’s father passes away

FAISALABAD: The father of Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali has passed away in Islamabad yesterday. His funeral has been held. The relatives, officers, politicians, and people from other parts of life participated in the funeral.

M. Khaleeq Khaliq was admitted in hospital for some days due to heart issue and could not recovered.

The condolence meeting was held at Divisional Information Office Faisalabad in which prayers were offered for the soul of Mohammad Khaliq, father of DC Muhammad Ali. Director Information Tariq Javed, Information Officer Muhammad Awais Abid, Photographers Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Bilal Mustafa, Aftab Ahmed, Muhammad Faisal, Fahad Fayyaz and other staff members participated in the meeting. During the meeting tribute was paid to the social services of the late.

The Qul Khawani of the father of DC Faisalabad was offered at Furqan Mosque Sector E-7 Margalla road Islamabad. The Holy Quran and Darood were recited for the departed soul of Muhammad Abdul Khaliq. Participants prayed for the patience of rest of the family members while the scholars also read out a special statement on the occasion.—PR

