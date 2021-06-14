Prices of essential food items soar up in local market

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, cow beef, sugar, flour, fresh fruits, vegetables and others have sharply increased in the local market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, prices of live chicken have again surged up in the retail market as being sold at Rs221/- per kg, which was earlier decreased at Rs200 per kg. Dealers and vendors have attributed that the prices have gone down because of a ban on export of poultry items to Afghanistan. However, the prices of cow beef remained stable in the retail market as being sold at Rs 500-550 and Rs600 per kg against the official fixed price.

The survey noticed that sugar is being sold at Rs105 per kg as the price of 49 kG sac has surged up Rs4700 in the wholesale market.

Similarly, a 20 kg flour bag costs Rs1100-1200 and Rs1300 in the wholesale market while in the retail market, flour is being sold at Rs54-60 per kg. Maida (fine flour) is being sold at Rs60-65 per kg.

Prices of fresh fruits remained high-side in the retail market. Apples are being sold at Rs 150-180 per kg, apricot at Rs150 per kg, bananas available at Rs 80-100, guava was being sold at Rs150 per kg, peach at Rs100 per kg, prices of mangoes are still high side being as available within range of Rs150-and Rs200 per kg, melon at Rs50 per kg, watermelon was being sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

According to the survey, the prices of the vegetables have increased slightly in the local market. One kg tomato is being sold at Rs40 per kg against the price of Rs20 per kg, while one kg onion was available at Rs40 per kg. Ginger is being sold at Rs400 per kg, whereas garlic was being available at Rs150-200 per kg. Green chili was available at Rs200 per kg, lemon at Rs100 per kg, cucumber at Rs50 per kg, carrots at Rs60 per kg.

According to the survey, the peas was available at sky-high rate in local market as being sold at Rs250 per kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs60 per kg, arvi at Rs120 per kg, lady finger at Rs100 per kg, cauliflower at Rs80 per kg, cabbage at Rs60 per kg, kado at Rs70 per kg, tori at Rs80 per kg, red-colored potato at Rs50-60 per kg, white-colored potato at Rs40 per kg, bringle at Rs50 per kg, bringle at Rs50 per kg, cauliflower at Rs80 per kg, cabbage at Rs60-70 per kg.

Likewise, prices of fresh milk and yogurts remained unchanged in the local market, as being sold at Rs100-120 and Rs140 per kg/litre against the official fixed prices. Prices of different brands/quality cooking oil/ghee remained high-side in the local market, the survey noted.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains/ grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. A one-kg sugar is being sold at Rs100 per kg in the local market, whereas grain flour (baisen) was available at Rs120 per kg.

It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs 150-160 per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80/- per kg. Prices of cooking oil/ghee also remained high-side in the retail market.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180- and Rs 200-220 per kg, white lobia at Rs200 per kg, big-size white channa available at Rs140 per kg while small size at Rs120/- per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kg, dal masoor at Rs160 per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kg.

