Pakistan condemns killing of 3 Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Saturday strongly condemned killing of three more innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in Baramulla district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), taking the total number Kashmiris killed to 55 so far this year.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the Indian occupation army has intensified extra-judicial killings of the Kashmiris in so-called 'cordon-and-search' operations despite ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

"More than 55 Kashmiris have been killed this year alone by the Indian occupation forces," it noted, adding that the arbitrary detention of Kashmiri youth also continues unabated.

"India should be well aware that no amount of Indian brutalization will be able to subjugate the Kashmiris and break their will in their struggle for self-determination," it stated.

It further stated that Pakistan has consistently emphasised that gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK warrant investigation by the UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

"Pakistan reiterates its call for independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice," the statement added.

