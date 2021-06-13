Blasts on buses in western Kabul kill at least 7

KABUL: Blasts hit two buses in western Kabul on Saturday, killing at least seven people, according to police. The explosions took place in a neighbourhood dominated by the minority Hazara community where similar attacks on buses earlier this month killed 12 civilians.

Basir Mujahid, Kabul's police spokesman, added that six people had also been wounded in Saturday's blasts. It was not immediately clear who was behind Saturday's attacks.