ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
World

US flight diverted after man threatens to 'take plane down'

AFP 13 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: A flight en route from Los Angeles to Atlanta was diverted for an emergency landing when a passenger attacked two flight attendants and threatened to bring down the plane, authorities said.

The incident late Friday took place at a time when more Americans are taking to the airways than at any time since the pandemic broke out - and as "unruly passenger" events have surged sharply, often sparked by disputes over mask-wearing.

In the latest incident, a frightening commotion broke out in the front of Delta Flight 1730, according to the airline and media reports.

As a man grappled with flight attendants - and said repeatedly that he was "going to take the plane down" - the pilot called over the public address system for "all able-bodied men" to assist.

Several, including an off-duty pilot, rushed forward and, after several moments of violent struggle partly captured on video, were able to overpower the man, police said.

The plane, which had been well on its way from the West Coast to Atlanta in the southeast, was diverted instead to Oklahoma City. Police there took the suspect, identified as an off-duty Delta employee in his late 20s, into custody, reports said. His precise motive was unknown.

After complaining of chest pains and showing signs of what police said were mental issues, the man was hospitalized.

No other injuries were reported.

In a statement, Delta thanked the passengers and crew who "assisted in detaining an unruly passenger."

