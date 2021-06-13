ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO declares Philippines polio-free after vaccine campaign

AFP 13 Jun 2021

MANILA: The Philippines is once again polio-free, the World Health Organization said Friday, after a successful vaccination campaign that has raised hopes for Covid-19 inoculations in a country plagued by mistrust of jabs.

Polio re-emerged in the country in 2019, nearly two decades after its last cases were detected, sparking a nationwide effort to immunise millions of children against the crippling disease.

At least 17 people were infected, but health authorities said they have not detected the virus in a child or the environment in the past 16 months.

"We are celebrating freedom from polio," said Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the WHO representative in the Philippines.

More than 80 percent of unvaccinated children were immunised in the nationwide effort, which Abeyasinghe said was "adequate to interrupt the transmission".

The 2019 outbreak began shortly after deadly dengue fever and measles epidemics and as vaccination coverage plunged partly due to the botched rollout of a dengue shot a few years earlier.

Polio is highly infectious and can lead to paralysis and even death. There is no known cure.

The virus that re-emerged in the Philippines had genetically mutated from a weakened strain of wild polio that is contained in the oral vaccine used all over the world to control the disease.

Philippine health officials hope the success of the polio vaccination effort will be replicated in its rollout of Covid-19 jabs.

WHO vaccine campaign polio free Rabindra Abeyasinghe

WHO declares Philippines polio-free after vaccine campaign

PECO sell-off plan shelved

PM urges world leaders to act against Islamophobia

3G/4G licences: Rs45.44bn non-tax revenue estimated

G7 adopts global infrastructure plan in riposte to China

Budget 'well received by masses': Fawad

$35bn export target set for FY22: Dawood

Budget 'an economic attack' on masses: Bilawal

Farmers' associations term budget 'unsatisfactory'

Pakistan working towards tabling anti-Islamophobia resolution: UN envoy

PM says Pakistan doing more to fight climate change

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.